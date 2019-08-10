UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue And Relief Efforts Beefed Up In 4 Indian States

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 04:00 PM

Rescue and relief efforts beefed up in 4 Indian states

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2019) Indian Army, in coordination with the Navy and Air Force, has stepped up its relief and rescue operations by deploying a total of 123 rescue teams in 16 districts spread across four rain-battered states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Asian news International, ANI, reported on Saturday.

Thousands of people have been rescued and evacuated from flood-affected areas and have been provided medical aid. Security personnel also distributed food packets to the victims.

On Friday, a total of nine relief teams were deployed in the Western state of Maharashtra's Sirol and Sangli districts to carry out rescue operations. While the flood situation in Kolhapur continues to remain grim, additional 15 Indian Navy teams from Visakhapatnam will reach on Saturday to join the rescue operation, the Maharashtra chief minister's office said in an official tweet.

The army has rescued 17,000 people from Kolhapur District, so far. As many as 27 people have died due to floods in five districts of Pune division while more than 200,000 people have been evacuated to safer places from three districts of Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara.

In South Indian state of Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri, six relief teams are working on a war footing to carry out rescue and relief operations.

In South Indian state of Kerala, 24 relief teams and eight Engineer Task Force teams are working day and night to save the lives of people residing in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kozhikode districts.

As incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday that all arrangements had been made to conduct rescue operations, adding that as many as 80 landslides had occurred in various parts of the state.

In total, 42 deaths have been reported across the state, with eleven deaths in Wayanad district alone, Vijayan said. "Police, armed forces, fishermen and volunteers are engaging in rescue operations...This gives us confidence to overcome this situation," Vijayan said.

He also shared that 108,138 persons from 29,997 families are in relief camps.

Meanwhile, heavy rains on Friday created havoc for the residents of Chamoli district in the North Indian state of Uttarakhand as well.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said rainfall coupled with thunderstorm would continue over the next few days in Chamoli and Tehri districts of the state.

The weather agency predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Lakshadweep, North Interior Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, said the ANI report.

Related Topics

India Weather Chief Minister Army Flood Died Alappuzha Sangli Kolhapur Kozhikode Pune All From Asia Rains

Recent Stories

Public transporters disappear despite double fare ..

1 minute ago

Independence Day Car Rally to start on Aug 13 at H ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) appeals to nation not to ..

1 minute ago

Veterans of Pakistan condemns Indian move on Kashm ..

1 minute ago

Over dozen politicians, former president, PMs, min ..

2 minutes ago

Typhoon Lekima: 13 dead and a million evacuated in ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.