Risk Management, Business Continuity A Focus At Abu Dhabi Ports HSE Week

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 07:00 PM

Risk management, business continuity a focus at Abu Dhabi Ports HSE Week

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2019) Abu Dhabi Ports, the operator of commercial and community ports in Abu Dhabi, yesterday launched its 3rd Annual Health, Safety, and Environment, HSE, Week 2019, at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, dedicated to raising awareness and knowledge sharing on the best practices related to HSE, as well as encouraging increased collaboration within the field through public-private partnerships.

The HSE Week 2019, its annual Corporate Social Responsibility event began on 22nd October and will conclude on 24th October, 2019, with the participation of government organisations, such as the Abu Dhabi Police, the Department of Health, the Abu Dhabi Municipality, and ADNOC. It will also include academic institutions comprising the Abu Dhabi Vocational education and Training Institute, the Abu Dhabi University, the UAE University, the Zayed University, and the Higher Colleges of Technology.

It is being organised in close collaboration with the National Marine Dredging Company, Capital Health Screening Centre, Saif Bin Darwish, and Grand Mills.

Under the theme, 'Risk Management and Business Continuity,' Abu Dhabi Ports and guest presenters will highlight the various ways organisations can protect their infrastructure and personnel while mitigating the negative impact of disruption.

Capt. Maktoum Al Houqani, Chief Corporate Authority Officer at Abu Dhabi Ports, said, "Building on the success of last year’s edition of the HSE Week, we continue to work closely with our partners to advance the field of HSE. To ensure that a strong HSE foundation is formed here in the UAE, it is important to host events such as the HSE Week, which serve as a platform to exchange ideas and best practices and to raise awareness about the importance of this issue within the local community and the next generation of Emirati nationals."

Drawing a large number of participants and stakeholders from the UAE’s emergency services, academic institutions, healthcare providers, and HSE suppliers, the three-day event will feature a wide range of lectures, workshops, and safety equipment demonstrations.

Abu Dhabi Ports will also host students from several UAE universities, colleges, and select high schools throughout the HSE Week 2019. University and college students are encouraged to participate in the annual research competition, where the winning project related to business continuity and risk management will be recognised.

