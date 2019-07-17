UrduPoint.com
Rough Sea Continues In Arabian Gulf

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 01:00 PM

Rough sea continues in Arabian Gulf

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has issued a warning, calling on seafarers to take precaution while out at sea until 11 pm today.

In a statement issued today, the NCM said fresh northwesterly winds will continue resulting in rough waters in the Arabian Gulf. Reported wind speeds will reach 42 km/hr, with wave heights ranging from five to seven feet.

Your Thoughts and Comments

