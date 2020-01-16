RTA adds five new abras to boost marine transport network

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has deployed five traditional abras to enhance water transport network on Dubai Creek and Marina. The step is part of ongoing efforts to improve services on offer to public transport users and bring happiness to people

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has deployed five traditional abras to enhance water transport network on Dubai Creek and Marina. The step is part of ongoing efforts to improve services on offer to public transport users and bring happiness to people.

"The addition to the fleet of abras aims to respond to the growing demand from residents, visitors and tourists for marine transport services and enhance the network in the emirate," said Mohammed Abu Bakr Al Hashmi, Director of Marine Transport at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

"The new abras can accommodate 24 riders. Manufacturing of these abras commenced in September 2019 and three will be handed over in January this year, while the remaining two are planned for delivery in the following month," he explained.

"The new traditional abras are lighter in weight and compatible with the code required to accommodate people of determination.

The design of these abras enables transforming them into electric abras in line with RTA’s environmental sustainability plan," Al Hashmi added.

Marine transport is a key component of RTA’s integrated public transport in Dubai. The opening of the Dubai Water Canal has heightened the importance of marine transport in the emirate, especially in offering tourist services and integrating with other vital services in the city. Such a strategic shift in the role of marine transport highlights Dubai as a reputed global destination for trade, business, finance and tourism.

Comprising of abras, waterbus, water taxi and the ferry, RTA’s marine transport has state-of-the-art facilities including stations dotting the entire emirate, nine of which are at Dubai Water Canal.