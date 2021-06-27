UrduPoint.com
RTA Announces Paperless Vehicle Service Certificates In Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 08:15 PM

RTA announces paperless vehicle service certificates in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recently announced paperless transformation in issuing vehicles services related certificates.

RTA will discontinue printing 15 types of service certificates relating to vehicle services from all affiliated service providers and will issue and dispatch them via electronic channels (text messages and e-mails).

"We migrated the printing of 15 certificates relating to vehicle services at all affiliated service centres across Dubai. Alternatively, we started issuing such certificates electronically and dispatching them to clients via text messages and e-mail," said Jamal Hashim Al Sadah, Director of Vehicle Licensing, Licensing Agency, RTA.

"The certificates are: possession certificate, export certificate, transfer certificate, tourism certificate, to whom it may concern certificate, export certificate loss/damage, replacement of lost/damaged possession certificate, return from tourism certificate, import vehicle certificate, unregistered vehicle certificate, vehicle registration certificate, replacement of export certificate (to whom it may concern letter), customs clearance certificate, change possession/ownership certificate, and possession of unregistered vehicle certificate," explained Al Sadah.

"Customers can apply for these certificates through service centres across the Emirate of Dubai. The certificates will be processed then issued and dispatched to clients via text messages and e-mail."

"These efforts contribute to the government drive to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world based on RTA’s two strategic goals: Smart Dubai and People Happiness," added Al Sadah.

