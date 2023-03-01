RTA to provide marine transport services for Dubai International Boat Show participants and visitors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) For the 13th consecutive year, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is taking part in Dubai International Boat Show, organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre from 9th to 13th March at the Dubai Marina.

Represented by the Marine Transport Department, RTA has been keen to participate in this annual event since 2008, on account of the confidence in the event’s value in enhancing its marine transport services before a broad targeted audience.

The support is reflected in providing marine transportation services to pick up participants and visitors from Skydive Station to the event and vice versa aboard marine transport means of Water Taxi and Air-conditioned Abras.

RTA is keen to participate in this event as it significantly contributes to gaining experience with the latest developments of eco-friendly marine engine operating systems.

It also offers a chance to foster relationships with global companies, designers and manufacturers of boats and yachts, besides reviewing their best practices that could be used across RTA’s marine transport services.