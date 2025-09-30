- Home
Rulers Of Emirates Offer Condolences To Saudi King On Passing Of Princess Abta Bint Abdulaziz
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 01:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, over the passing of Princess Abta bint Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.
The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.
Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also dispatched similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.
