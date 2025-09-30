Open Menu

Rulers Of Emirates Offer Condolences To Saudi King On Passing Of Princess Abta Bint Abdulaziz

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 01:15 PM

Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta bint Abdulaziz

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, over the passing of Princess Abta bint Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also dispatched similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.

Related Topics

Ajman Sharjah Saudi Rashid Saudi Arabia Saud

Recent Stories

Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King ..

Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..

5 minutes ago
 PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues ..

PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..

13 minutes ago
 Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation wi ..

Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders

20 minutes ago
 ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and S ..

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka

23 minutes ago
 Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks

Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks

25 minutes ago
 ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025 ..

ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025-26

28 minutes ago
Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire pl ..

Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match ..

Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match series against South Africa

30 minutes ago
 Australian Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Australian Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

35 minutes ago
 Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference kicks o ..

Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi

35 minutes ago
 Korea to launch Nuri space rocket on November 27

Korea to launch Nuri space rocket on November 27

2 hours ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Octo ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for October

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East