Open Menu

PCB Suspends NOCs For Players For Foreign Leagues After Facing Defeat In Asia Cup 2025

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2025 | 01:06 PM

PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cup 2025

Notification says decision will directly affect star players including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2025) The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) has suspended the No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) of national players for participation in foreign leagues, following the team’s defeat against India in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

An official notification issued by PCB Chief Operating Officer Sameer Ahmed said that the decision would directly affect star players including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf.

The PCB had earlier granted these players NOCs to take part in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), scheduled to begin on December 14 and continue until January 25.

However, with the suspension now in place, their participation has been put on hold.

Sources within the PCB said the move comes as part of measures to review player workload, performance, and future strategy after Pakistan’s disappointing loss in the historic Asia Cup final against India in Dubai.

The suspension is likely to spark debate within cricketing circles, as the BBL is regarded as one of the most competitive T20 leagues worldwide, offering players valuable international exposure.

Related Topics

India T20 Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Dubai Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan January December Afridi Asia

Recent Stories

PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues ..

PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..

6 minutes ago
 Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation wi ..

Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders

13 minutes ago
 ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and S ..

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka

16 minutes ago
 Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks

Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks

18 minutes ago
 ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025 ..

ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025-26

21 minutes ago
 Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire pl ..

Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

22 minutes ago
Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match ..

Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match series against South Africa

23 minutes ago
 Australian Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Australian Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

28 minutes ago
 Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference kicks o ..

Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi

28 minutes ago
 Korea to launch Nuri space rocket on November 27

Korea to launch Nuri space rocket on November 27

2 hours ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Octo ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for October

2 hours ago
 Chemical leak kills 5, injures 3 in China

Chemical leak kills 5, injures 3 in China

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports