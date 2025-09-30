- Home
PCB Suspends NOCs For Players For Foreign Leagues After Facing Defeat In Asia Cup 2025
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2025 | 01:06 PM
Notification says decision will directly affect star players including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2025) The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) has suspended the No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) of national players for participation in foreign leagues, following the team’s defeat against India in the Asia Cup 2025 final.
An official notification issued by PCB Chief Operating Officer Sameer Ahmed said that the decision would directly affect star players including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf.
The PCB had earlier granted these players NOCs to take part in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), scheduled to begin on December 14 and continue until January 25.
However, with the suspension now in place, their participation has been put on hold.
Sources within the PCB said the move comes as part of measures to review player workload, performance, and future strategy after Pakistan’s disappointing loss in the historic Asia Cup final against India in Dubai.
The suspension is likely to spark debate within cricketing circles, as the BBL is regarded as one of the most competitive T20 leagues worldwide, offering players valuable international exposure.
