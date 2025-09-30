ADB Forecasts 3% GDP Growth For Pakistan In FY2025-26
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2025 | 12:52 PM
The Asian Development Bank projects Pakistan’s economy to grow by 3% next fiscal year, warning inflation may rise to 6% amid supply chain issues and higher gas tariffs.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2025) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has projected Pakistan’s GDP growth rate at 3% for the fiscal year 2025-26, citing signs of economic improvement compared to the previous year.
According to the report, Pakistan’s economy showed better performance in FY2024-25, supported by reforms under the IMF program and renewed investor confidence following the Pakistan-U.S. trade agreement. However, the ADB emphasized that sustained reforms and consistent policy implementation remain essential.
The report noted that recent floods caused damage to infrastructure and agricultural land, but budgetary incentives for the construction sector in 2026 will aid recovery efforts.
The ADB also forecast inflation to rise to 6% in FY2026, driven by supply chain disruptions and an increase in gas tariffs. It recommended that the State Bank of Pakistan adopt cautious monetary policies to keep inflation under control.
Recent Stories
Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow
Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..
Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..
Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas
Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..
Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka
Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks
ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025-26
More Stories From Business
-
PQ Activity11 minutes ago
-
Gold rates surge to record Rs406,778 per tola1 hour ago
-
ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025-262 hours ago
-
MCCI seek extension in tax filing deadline amid flood losses2 hours ago
-
NBP-Rates-2-Karachi3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 20256 hours ago
-
SBP rolls out interest free financing on Electric bikes, rickshaws, loaders15 hours ago
-
KATI President Junaid Naqi, other Office Bearers Resigned17 hours ago
-
Gold crosses Rs 4 lakh mark per tola for the first time in country's history17 hours ago
-
Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (PQEPC) extends relief to Karachi flood victims18 hours ago