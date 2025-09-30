ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Begins In India And Sri Lanka
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2025 | 12:56 PM
Eight top teams, including Pakistan, Australia, and England, are competing for the title; Pakistan will play all matches in Colombo, starting October 2 against Bangladesh.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2025) The 13th ICC Women’s One Day International (ODI) cricket World Cup begins today, with co-hosts India and Sri Lanka playing the opening match in Guwahati.
Eight of the world’s top women’s teams are competing in the tournament, including defending champions Australia, along with New Zealand, South Africa, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and India.
The event Is being staged under a hybrid model, with Pakistan scheduled to play all its matches in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The national women’s team will open its campaign on October 2 against Bangladesh.
Exciting contests are expected throughout the tournament, with fans closely watching Pakistan’s performance after a disappointing run in the previous edition. The grand final is set for October 26, where the two best teams will battle for the coveted title.
