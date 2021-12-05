UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 32,602 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 03:15 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2021) Russia has confirmed 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,801,613, the Federal response centre said on Sunday.

These cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,285 (7.

0 percent) without clinical symptoms, Sputnik reported.

The centre announced 1,206 deaths related to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 281,278. In the same 24 hours, 30,593 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,502,406.

