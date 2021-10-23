UrduPoint.com

Russia Registers An All-time High Of 37,678 Coronavirus Cases In Past Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 04:00 PM

Russia registers an all-time high of 37,678 coronavirus cases in past day

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2021) Confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by an all-time high of 37,678 in the past 24 hours to 8,205,983, the Federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

Russia registered its all-time highs of the coronavirus case tally for the third straight time. The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.46%, the latest data show.

The number of patients undergoing medical treatment from the coronavirus infection increased to 833,318, it said.

Coronavirus recoveries in Russia grew by 26,077 in the past 24 hours to 7,143,137, the crisis center reported.

Russia registered an all-time high of 1,075 coronavirus fatalities in the past day compared to 1,064 a day before, the crisis center reported.

Russia registered all-time highs of coronavirus fatalities for the fifth straight day. Overall, 229,528 people have died of the coronavirus infection in Russia since the start of the pandemic. The mortality rate remained at 2.8%, the latest figures indicate.

