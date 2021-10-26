UrduPoint.com

Russia's Daily COVID Deaths Hit New Record At 1,106

Umer Jamshaid 49 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 02:45 PM

Russia&#039;s daily COVID deaths hit new record at 1,106

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) Russia on Tuesday reported 1,106 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest figure since the start of the pandemic, amid a surge in new cases that has prompted authorities to reimpose partial lockdown measures.

The daily toll has hit new records in six of the past eight days, Reuters reported. The state COVID-19 task force also reported 36,446 new infections, compared with 37,930 a day earlier.

Russia will go into a nationwide workplace shutdown in the first week of November, and the capital Moscow will reimpose a partial lockdown from 28th October, with only essential shops like pharmacies and supermarkets allowed to remain open.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia October November From

Recent Stories

Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures close lower

1 minute ago
 No new coal plants in Sri Lanka: govt

No new coal plants in Sri Lanka: govt

1 minute ago
 Amsterdam Museum Must Hand Scythian Gold Over to K ..

Amsterdam Museum Must Hand Scythian Gold Over to Kiev Until Stabilization in Cri ..

1 minute ago
 Zelenskyy After Court Ruling on 'Scythian Gold' Sa ..

Zelenskyy After Court Ruling on 'Scythian Gold' Says 'Ukraine Will Return Crimea ..

1 minute ago
 De Kock opts out as South Africa bowl against West ..

De Kock opts out as South Africa bowl against West Indies in T20 World Cup

1 minute ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa opt to bowl first ..

T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa opt to bowl first against West Indies

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.