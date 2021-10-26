MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) Russia on Tuesday reported 1,106 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest figure since the start of the pandemic, amid a surge in new cases that has prompted authorities to reimpose partial lockdown measures.

The daily toll has hit new records in six of the past eight days, Reuters reported. The state COVID-19 task force also reported 36,446 new infections, compared with 37,930 a day earlier.

Russia will go into a nationwide workplace shutdown in the first week of November, and the capital Moscow will reimpose a partial lockdown from 28th October, with only essential shops like pharmacies and supermarkets allowed to remain open.