Russian Federation Has Proved Islam Is Integral Component Of Culture And Society, Says Chairman Of World Muslim Communities Council

Mon 26th October 2020 | 11:15 PM

Russian Federation has proved Islam is integral component of culture and society, says Chairman of World Muslim Communities Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2020) Dr. Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi, Chairman of the World Muslim Communities Council, confirmed that the Russian Federation has proven that islam is an integral component of Russian society and culture, explaining that the Muslims of Russia enjoy full and equal rights and are proud of their belonging to Islam and their homeland.

He added, during his participation virtually in the conference (Muslim Religious Heritage in Russia) organised by the Bulgar Islamic academy, Tatarstan, Russian Federation, on 26th October, 2020, "We are living a blessed day, which is al-Mawlid or Mawlid al-Nabi al-Sharif. The occasion brings together the Muslims of the world to express the love of our Prophet (PBUH), and expresses the unity of Muslims to present to the world the message of love and peace.

Al-Nuaimi praised the experience of the Russian Federation, which has made real achievements in terms of adherence to Islam and belonging to the homeland at the same time, saying that the Muslims of Russia have the right to be proud of achieving social peace, cohesion and presenting the image of moderate Islam.

He said that the Islamic world is going through a critical period related to building the true vision of Islam and presenting the correct religious discourse to the emerging generations. He explained that the role and responsibility of religious leaders in the Russian Federation include the selection of Islamic heritage that suits the requirements of our age, presenting a persuasive religious discourse for young people, by adhering to the basics of the religion and its correct message. Islam is a religion of mercy and peace and that the Messenger's message is mercy for both worlds, he clarified.

He also called on religious leaders in the Russian Federation to raise a generation that believes in societal compassion for all humanity, to qualify religious leaders to prevent the control of malicious actors, to qualify young people to work within the framework of the national state, to purify the Islamic heritage in line with the laws of the country, and to preserve the moderate model that Russia achieved it.

