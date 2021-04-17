UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Spacecraft From ISS With Three Crewmates Lands In Kazakhstan

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 12:30 PM

Russian spacecraft from ISS with three crewmates lands in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft, which undocked at night from the International Space Station (ISS) with two Russian cosmonauts and one U.S. astronaut on board, landed safely in Kazakhstan on Saturday, according to a broadcast by Russia's Roscosmos state space corporation.

The spacecraft crew includes Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, as well as US astronaut Kathleen Rubins, said a Sputnik report on Saturday.

​​They had lived and worked six months aboard the International Space Station, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of the U.

S.

The crew departed the station in their Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft at 21:34 Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) Friday and landed safely under parachutes at 12:55 (10:55 Kazakhstan time) Saturday southeast of the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. It was the second spaceflight for Rubins and Ryzhikov and the first for Kud-Sverchkov, said the NASA report.

Related Topics

Russia Kazakhstan From

Recent Stories

EU poised to unveil green-friendly investment list ..

18 minutes ago

Japanese Chipmaker Renesas Resumes Production at F ..

27 minutes ago

Sania Mirza shares how she reacts when her food ar ..

48 minutes ago

FM to leave for three-day UAE visit today

1 hour ago

India reports 234,692 new COVID-19 cases, total at ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE seeks to explore more space front ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.