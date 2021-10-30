Saeed Al Tayer welcomes UK Minister of Pensions and Financial Inclusion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has received a high-level British delegation headed by the Rt. Hon. Guy Opperman MP, Minister for Pensions and Financial Inclusion in the UK, Sophia Brecknell, Deputy Ambassador, and Jena Crossan, Economic Advisor at the British Embassy in the UAE. The visitors reviewed the latest renewable and sustainable energy technologies, DEWA’s role in this regard, and the UAE’s strategies to invest in clean energy solutions for capacity building.

The British delegation also visited DEWA’s Innovation Centre in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. They also toured DEWA’s pavilion at Expo 2020.

Al Tayer reaffirmed the strong relations between the UK and the UAE and the strategic cooperation between DEWA and British energy and water public and private organisations and companies. He emphasised DEWA’s commitment to exchanging expertise and international best practices with public and private organisations worldwide, especially in renewable and clean energy, environmental sustainability, innovation, smart cities, water, and other areas of common interest.

During the meeting, Al Tayer reviewed DEWA’s key projects and initiatives to realise the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to increase the share of clean and renewable energy. He also talked about how DEWA harnesses all its capabilities to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and other disruptive technologies that are transforming Dubai into a sustainable, smart city.

"DEWA has a clear strategy and specific objectives to increase the share of renewable and clean energy within Dubai’s energy mix. One of our key projects to achieve this target is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world. It has a planned capacity of 5000 megawatts (MW) by 2030," said Al Tayer.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA has attracted around AED 40 billion of investments using the Independent Power and Water Producer (IPWP) model in a number of its key power projects, to promote and develop sustainable and innovative solutions for sustainable development and economic growth across all levels, with renewable and clean energy as one of its most important pillars.

Al Tayer explained that DEWA’s Innovation Centre shows DEWA’s efforts to support innovation in clean energy and develop creative solutions for the production and management of renewable energy. It plays a significant role in supporting innovation in clean and renewable energy as well as contributing to shaping the future of sustainable energy worldwide.

It also raises awareness about sustainability, develops Emirati talent, and enhances competitiveness in this promising sector.

"The UK is honoured by the hospitality shown to us by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, and I was truly impressed by my visit to the Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Park Innovation Centre. The UAE’s commitment to Net Zero provides clear opportunities to deepen our countries longstanding partnership. This is supported by our joint ambition for a sustainable future through innovation and collaboration. The tour of the DEWA’s pavilion at EXPO 2020 showcased not only their wonderful achievements, but also demonstrated their ambition for a truly sustainable future. The UK Pavilion, with the participating theme ‘Innovating for a Shared Future’, exemplifies the potential for future collaboration between the UK and UAE," said Opperman.

The Innovation Centre provides visitors with a unique experience to explore the latest innovations in clean energy technologies. The exhibition area on the first floor focuses on DEWA’s journey, key historical inventions and innovations in electricity, and the latest developments in renewable and sustainable energy. The area includes over 30 interactive exhibits designed to introduce visitors to developments in renewable energy. The site also houses the DEWA Museum, water desalination plants, and a visual space that explains the properties of light and solar radiation. The centre also features an exhibition on key components of photovoltaic solar cells and related technologies, including Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) and the Solar Power Tower. It also showcases DEWA’s renewable energy journey, Smart DEWA, solar cell applications in spacecraft and satellites, and the development of DEWA’s sustainable buildings.

DEWA’s key projects and initiatives on display at its pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai – Sustainability District include the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park; the Green Hydrogen project, the first of its kind in the MENA region to produce hydrogen using solar power; Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, which aims to make DEWA the world's first digital utility to use autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage, while expanding the use of AI and digital services. At the event, DEWA is also promoting the Solar Decathlon middle East (SDME) which it is organising as part of a partnership between DEWA, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), and the US Department of Energy. DEWA also displays its 250MW pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta, the first of its kind in the GCC, Dubai Mountain Peak and Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls, as well as other pioneering projects.