Saif bin Zayed attends large-scale strategic training drills on site of Expo 2020, Al Maktoum International Airport

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, today attended, in the presence of Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General for the Expo 2020 Dubai Office, a large-scale strategic training drill carried out by the Dubai Police General HQ and Expo 2020 Dubai Office, along with their strategic partners, on the site of Expo 2020 and Al Maktoum International Airport.

The drills included, among other things, various field applications in the areas of police work related to rapid emergency response. H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif was briefed about the different training stages that contribute to enhancing the capabilities of police teams in carrying out their tasks.

He thanked all the participants for their diligent efforts and wished them best of luck in making the maximum use of such drills, which, he said, are aimed at leveraging team performance and boosting their emergency response.

For her part, Al Hashemy said that today's training corroborates the nationwide readiness for hosting the 'World's Greatest Show', due to open in October this year.

She extended sincere thanks to H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his constant support and directives to ensure across-the-board cooperation among all Federal and local security departments in the country to ensure the security measures taken during the much-awaited event will meet the international security criteria needed to organise global events.

The drill was attended by top brass and saw the participation of 72 teams from various local and federal security sectors.