Saif Bin Zayed Attends Saudi National Day Celebration

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:30 AM

Saif bin Zayed attends Saudi National Day celebration

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, attended on Monday evening, a reception hosted by Turki Al Dakheel, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's 89th National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, attended on Monday evening, a reception hosted by Turki Al Dakheel, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's 89th National Day.

Held in Abu Dhabi, the function was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice; Dr.

Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State; and a number of Sheikhs and senior officials, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps as well as several Saudi residents.

Addressing the audience, Al Dakheel highlighted the common destiny, solid bonds of neighbourliness and fraternity and ambitions shared by the two countries' leadership.

The function featured poetic works praising Emirati-Saudi fraternal ties.

