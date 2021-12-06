UrduPoint.com

Saif Bin Zayed Meets Bahraini Interior Minister At Expo 2020 Dubai

Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has met with Lt. General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior of Bahrain, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, they reviewed the distinguished relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain and ways to enhance them in police and security work areas. They also talked about the global event, Expo 2020 Dubai, and its role in promoting the rapprochement of peoples worldwide, its positive impact in promoting the region and improving relations between the countries.

The two ministers toured Expo 2020 Dubai, where they visited the Bahrain Pavilion and were briefed on its sections, including exhibits representing part of the most important traditional professions from weaving to pearling and other items of Bahrain’s rich heritage.

They also reviewed art exhibits showing the culture, heritage, and history of Bahrain and several models of the authentic Bahraini heritage and a future outlook to enhance prosperity and social well-being.

The meeting and the tour were attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Major General Salem Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Resources and Support Services; Major General Dr. Ahmed Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior; and several officers from the UAE and Bahrain Ministries of Interior.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed received his Bahraini counterpart and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival in the UAE at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai.

