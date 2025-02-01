Open Menu

Saif Bin Zayed Offers Condolences On Death Of Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 01:45 AM

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) RIYADH, 31st January, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, offered his condolences on the death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to Their Royal Highnesses the princes, brothers and sons of the deceased, in Riyadh.

H.H. Sheikh Saif expressed his sincere condolences on the death of the deceased, asking God Almighty to bestow His mercy and satisfaction upon him and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens and to inspire the honourable royal family with patience and solace.

Sheikh Saif was accompanied in the condolences by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and sons H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Saif and H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Saif.

H.H. Sheikh Saif arrived at King Khalid International Airport today, Friday, and was received by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, and a number of officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor UAE Riyadh Saudi Arabia Saud January God Family Airport

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prin ..

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdul ..

27 seconds ago
 Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi

Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi

15 minutes ago
 Inaugural International Conference on Library & In ..

Inaugural International Conference on Library & Information Sciences concludes

1 hour ago
 Light rain expected Saturday

Light rain expected Saturday

2 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences over passing of P ..

UAE President offers condolences over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Ab ..

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Za ..

AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Zayed Beachfront Development’s ..

2 hours ago
KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost count ..

KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost counter-terrorism efforts

2 hours ago
 Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan ..

Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan order to release funds for pro ..

2 hours ago
 PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: ..

PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: Irfan Siddiqui

2 hours ago
 Negotiations with PTI conclude after party rejects ..

Negotiations with PTI conclude after party rejects PM’s offer: Siddiqui

2 hours ago
 'Gazans depend on us for sheer survival’, insist ..

'Gazans depend on us for sheer survival’, insists UNRWA

3 hours ago
 War-hit Gazans depend on UNRWA for ‘sheer survi ..

War-hit Gazans depend on UNRWA for ‘sheer survival’: Agency official

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East