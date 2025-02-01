Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

- Home
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 01:45 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) RIYADH, 31st January, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, offered his condolences on the death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to Their Royal Highnesses the princes, brothers and sons of the deceased, in Riyadh.
H.H. Sheikh Saif expressed his sincere condolences on the death of the deceased, asking God Almighty to bestow His mercy and satisfaction upon him and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens and to inspire the honourable royal family with patience and solace.
Sheikh Saif was accompanied in the condolences by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and sons H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Saif and H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Saif.
H.H. Sheikh Saif arrived at King Khalid International Airport today, Friday, and was received by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, and a number of officials.
