Saif bin Zayed restructures board of directors of Baniyas Club

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) ABU DHABI, 28th June 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Interior, and Chairman of Baniyas sports and Cultural Club, has issued a decision reconstituting the Club's board of directors to enhance its competitiveness on the cultural, sporting and social levels.

The new board will be headed by Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Rayessi, with Brigadier Nasser Khadim Al Kaabi as Deputy Chairman.

Sheikh Saif also named the boards of directors of the Baniyas Football Sports Club Company and the Baniyas Sports Club Company, which will be headed respectively by Sinan Ahmed Mohammed Al Muhairi and Humaid Mohammed Bu Lahij Al Rumaithi.