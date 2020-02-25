UrduPoint.com
Saif Bin Zayed Visits UMEX, SIMTEX 2020

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 09:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, visited today, the Unmanned Systems Exhibition, UMEX, and the Simulation and Training Exhibition, SimTEX 2020, organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, in collaboration with the Supreme Command of the UAE Armed Forces, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC.

Sheikh Saif toured the pavilions of various national and international companies taking part in the exhibitions, which showcase the latest innovations in the areas of simulation, training and unmanned systems.

Sheikh Saif was briefed by representatives of the exhibiting companies about the latest advancements in modern technology and the innovative products they have on display.

During the tour, Sheikh Saif was accompanied by a number of senior ministry officials.

