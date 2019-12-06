Saif, Khalid bin Zayed attend wedding

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior and H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, attended a reception hosted by the family of the late Saeed Salem Ali Ghaleb Al Amri and the family of Mohammed Abdullah Aydha Khuzam Al Amri on the occasion of the wedding of their sons, Ahmed and Ayadh.

The event, held at Zakher Wedding Hall in Al Ain, was also attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a number of Sheikhs, top military and police officers, and others.