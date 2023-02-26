UrduPoint.com

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange Offer New Payment Service To Enhance Customer Experience

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2023 | 01:45 PM

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment service to enhance customer experience

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2023) The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) has signed a cooperation agreement with Al Ansari Exchange, to introduce a new payment service and enhance customer experience.

The newly signed partnership will allow SAIF Zone’s investors and clients to conveniently pay fees at any of Al Ansari Exchange's more than 230 branches spread across the UAE, providing them with a quicker, more flexible, and effortless payment process.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, and Ali Al Najjar, COO of Al Ansari Exchange, signed the cooperation agreement at the free zone’s headquarters. The signing ceremony was attended by a number of managers and senior officials from both sides.

Al Mazrouei emphasised that the agreement reflects SAIF Zone’s steadfast commitment to delivering inventive and exceptionally efficient solutions that enhance customer satisfaction and investor partnerships. “SAIF Zone will continue to make every effort to streamline procedures and facilitate immediate access to a wide range of services through various channels and options, all of which the authority is committed to providing.”

“Adding more options for our customers to pay their transaction fees and complete them easily is essential to enhancing our integrated services system and facilitating business operations. Al Ansari Exchange's cooperation is a great addition to our efforts toward providing innovative and seamless solutions for our customers,” Al Mazrouei added.

For his part, Ali Al Najjar said, “We are pleased to collaborate with SAIF Zone to offer its customers and investors, the convenience of making payments at any of our branches across the UAE. As a leading provider of innovative and reliable financial services, Al Ansari Exchange will add value to SAIF Zone’s customers by providing an outstanding customer experience and access to an extensive network of branches.”

SAIF Zone offers several competitive advantages to its investors, particularly in the commercial, industrial, and service sectors. These benefits include customs facilities, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and modern facilities such as air-conditioned executive offices, warehouses of different sizes with attached offices, and lands for rent that cater to the needs of investors.

Other incentives and benefits available to investors in the free zone include 100 percent full business ownership, 100 percent repatriation of capital and profits, 100 percent exemption from corporate and individual income taxes, and 100 percent exemption from export and import taxes. Additionally, services are available 24/7, licences are issued within a day, and a hotline is provided to ensure the immediate provision of manpower and equipment, as well as the prompt completion of shipping and customs clearance operations. Around-the-clock security and emergency services are also available, as well as labor accommodations within the free zone.

