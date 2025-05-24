Anushka Sharma Turns Emotional As Ball Hits Virat Kohli’s Helmet
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 24, 2025 | 03:17 PM
A viral video shows her eyes quickly shifting towards her husband, and in panic, she covers her face with both hands
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2025) Bollywood actress and wife of famous Indian Cricket star Anushka Sharma got scared when a ball hit her husband’s helmet during a match.
Anushka Sharma turned emotional during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when a ball struck Virat Kohli on the head.
Although Kohli quickly recovered and continued playing, the moment visibly distressed his wife and well-known actress Anushka Sharma.
As soon as the ball hit Kohli’s helmet during the match, worry immediately appeared on Anushka’s face in the stadium. A viral video shows her eyes quickly shifting towards her husband, and in panic, she covers her face with both hands.
The emotional moment quickly went viral on social media, where one user shared the image with the caption: “Anushka Sharma got scared when the ball hit Virat’s helmet.
”
Anushka Sharma often attends Kohli’s matches to support and encourage him. Recently, after the couple’s announcement of Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket, they also visited the Parmarth Niketan ashram in Rishikesh, guided by Parmanand Maharaj.
Kohli posted an emotional message on Instagram, writing, “It has been 14 years since I first wore the blue cap in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined this journey would teach me so much. This format tested me, shaped me, and gave me lifelong lessons,”.
He added, “Playing in white clothes is a spiritual experience in itself. The silent struggle, long days, and those moments that may go unnoticed but always remain in the heart. Leaving this journey is not easy, but it feels right. I gave everything I could, and in return, the game gave me so much more.”
Recent Stories
Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet
Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation
IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase tax revenue
Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cricket
Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign
UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China
IU Captain Shadab Khan vows strong comeback next season after exit from PSL X
Hajar: A young girl’s triumph of willpower
Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches South Australian Open Squash Championship 2925 t ..
Pakistan committed to preserve Gandhara Civilization: Asim
Pakistan to cancel passports, bar deportees from int’l travel for five years
More Stories From Sports
-
Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet2 minutes ago
-
Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cricket21 minutes ago
-
IU Captain Shadab Khan vows strong comeback next season after exit from PSL X43 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches South Australian Open Squash Championship 2925 title1 hour ago
-
NPC snooker tournament reaches quarterfinal stage19 hours ago
-
Mehaq wins Federal Cup Tennis C’ships title20 hours ago
-
Musa Azad’s century, Arman and Niqab’s lethal spells shine in PCB inter-district U-19 tournament19 hours ago
-
Jansher Khan Squash Tournament quarterfinals on Saturday21 hours ago
-
PVF positive for top notch performances in 2025 Int’l events22 hours ago
-
Sybil Sohail aims high in Asian Masters C’ship22 hours ago
-
PTA badminton league concludes22 hours ago
-
Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's captaincy1 day ago