Anushka Sharma Turns Emotional As Ball Hits Virat Kohli’s Helmet

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 24, 2025 | 03:17 PM

A viral video shows her eyes quickly shifting towards her husband, and in panic, she covers her face with both hands

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2025) Bollywood actress and wife of famous Indian Cricket star Anushka Sharma got scared when a ball hit her husband’s helmet during a match.

Anushka Sharma turned emotional during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when a ball struck Virat Kohli on the head.

Although Kohli quickly recovered and continued playing, the moment visibly distressed his wife and well-known actress Anushka Sharma.

As soon as the ball hit Kohli’s helmet during the match, worry immediately appeared on Anushka’s face in the stadium. A viral video shows her eyes quickly shifting towards her husband, and in panic, she covers her face with both hands.

The emotional moment quickly went viral on social media, where one user shared the image with the caption: “Anushka Sharma got scared when the ball hit Virat’s helmet.

Anushka Sharma often attends Kohli’s matches to support and encourage him. Recently, after the couple’s announcement of Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket, they also visited the Parmarth Niketan ashram in Rishikesh, guided by Parmanand Maharaj.

Kohli posted an emotional message on Instagram, writing, “It has been 14 years since I first wore the blue cap in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined this journey would teach me so much. This format tested me, shaped me, and gave me lifelong lessons,”.

He added, “Playing in white clothes is a spiritual experience in itself. The silent struggle, long days, and those moments that may go unnoticed but always remain in the heart. Leaving this journey is not easy, but it feels right. I gave everything I could, and in return, the game gave me so much more.”

