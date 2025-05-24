Open Menu

Ajman DED Signs 2 MoUs In China To Boost Economic Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 03:15 PM

CHONGQING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) The Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED) has signed two Memoranda of Understanding with the Chongqing Municipal Economy and Information Technology Commission and the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Commerce, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council.

The MoUs aim to foster experience exchange, boost bilateral investments, promote strategic projects, enhance energy efficiency, and launch pioneering initiatives to elevate Ajman’s global standing.

The signings took place during the Ajman Government’s official visit to Chongqing, China, to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various economic development sectors.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism Development; Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, Vice President of Ajman Club; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People's Republic of China; Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Ajman DED, and a number of senior officials from both sides.

The MoUs were signed by Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Ajman DED; Tu Xingyoung, Deputy Director-General of the Chongqing Municipal Economy and Information Technology Commission; and Zhang Yongwu, Director-General of the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Commerce.

The agreements aim to exchange knowledge and best practices in trade policies, industrial planning, and business development. They also support bilateral investments through streamlining company entry procedures, developing industrial zones, organising trade missions and exhibitions, jointly promoting strategic projects, and supporting sustainable energy efficiency initiatives in technology fields.

A key initiative launched under the agreements is the “Chongqing cars Go Global” project, which aims to open showrooms and industrial assembly lines in Ajman.

The MoUs stipulate the formation of joint committees to oversee implementation, the holding of regular meetings to propose new initiatives, and the appointment of official liaison points to facilitate coordination. Cooperation areas also include economic data exchange, collaboration in smart transformation and modern industries, support for high-value projects, and the development of partnerships between universities and research centres.

These international partnerships reflect the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership in building a diversified and resilient knowledge- and innovation-based economy.

