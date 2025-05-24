Open Menu

Weather Update: Heavy Rain With Strong Winds Brings Relief From Heatwave In Rawalpindi, Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 24, 2025 | 03:23 PM

Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawalpindi, Islamabad

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) declares a rain emergency in Rawalpindi following downpour

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24, 2025) Rawalpindi and Islamabad experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds, providing much-needed relief from the recent heatwave.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has declared a rain emergency in Rawalpindi following the downpour.

Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, Managing Director of WASA, stated that a heavy rainfall was recorded across the region, with 29 mm in Shamsabad, 30 mm reported by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), and 10 mm in Golra.

In response to the rain, WASA teams equipped with heavy machinery have been deployed in Rawalpindi to manage water drainage and prevent flooding.

A WASA spokesperson added that the water flow in Nullah Lai remains within normal limits.

Current water levels are measured at 5 feet near Kattarian and 4 feet at the Gawalmandi Bridge.

The local authorities said that they are monitoring the situation closely to ensure public safety and manage any potential risks due to the heavy rain.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Water Lai Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds bring ..

Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..

1 minute ago
 Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat ..

Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet

8 minutes ago
 Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic ..

Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation

10 minutes ago
 IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase ta ..

IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase tax revenue

18 minutes ago
 Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cric ..

Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cricket

27 minutes ago
 Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowm ..

Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign

39 minutes ago
UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championshi ..

UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

39 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China

Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China

40 minutes ago
 IU Captain Shadab Khan vows strong comeback next s ..

IU Captain Shadab Khan vows strong comeback next season after exit from PSL X

48 minutes ago
 Hajar: A young girl’s triumph of willpower

Hajar: A young girl’s triumph of willpower

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches South Australian O ..

Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches South Australian Open Squash Championship 2925 t ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan committed to preserve Gandhara Civilizati ..

Pakistan committed to preserve Gandhara Civilization: Asim

2 hours ago

More Stories From Weather