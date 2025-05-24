- Home
- Weather
- Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawalpindi, Islamabad
Weather Update: Heavy Rain With Strong Winds Brings Relief From Heatwave In Rawalpindi, Islamabad
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 24, 2025 | 03:23 PM
Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) declares a rain emergency in Rawalpindi following downpour
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24, 2025) Rawalpindi and Islamabad experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds, providing much-needed relief from the recent heatwave.
The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has declared a rain emergency in Rawalpindi following the downpour.
Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, Managing Director of WASA, stated that a heavy rainfall was recorded across the region, with 29 mm in Shamsabad, 30 mm reported by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), and 10 mm in Golra.
In response to the rain, WASA teams equipped with heavy machinery have been deployed in Rawalpindi to manage water drainage and prevent flooding.
A WASA spokesperson added that the water flow in Nullah Lai remains within normal limits.
Current water levels are measured at 5 feet near Kattarian and 4 feet at the Gawalmandi Bridge.
The local authorities said that they are monitoring the situation closely to ensure public safety and manage any potential risks due to the heavy rain.
Recent Stories
Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..
Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet
Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation
IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase tax revenue
Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cricket
Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign
UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China
IU Captain Shadab Khan vows strong comeback next season after exit from PSL X
Hajar: A young girl’s triumph of willpower
Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches South Australian Open Squash Championship 2925 t ..
Pakistan committed to preserve Gandhara Civilization: Asim
More Stories From Weather
-
Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawalpindi, Islamabad1 minute ago
-
NDMA urges caution amid forecast storms across Punjab, Islamabad, KP16 hours ago
-
Intermittent rains, gusty winds, hailstorms expected in Lahore3 days ago
-
Severe heatwave grips Pakistan: temperatures soar above normal across country4 days ago
-
Scorching heat grips provincial capital4 days ago
-
Weather update: Heatwave alert issued for Punjab, KP4 days ago
-
Hot and humid conditions continue to grip Lahore5 days ago
-
Intense heat wave grips Pakistan:PMD9 days ago
-
First heatwave of May expected to hit Pakistan this week: PMD alert10 days ago
-
City endures scorching weather10 days ago
-
PDMA issues heatwave alert across Punjab amid hot weather10 days ago
-
Isolated thunderstorms and hailstorm likely in several regions15 days ago