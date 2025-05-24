Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawalpindi, Islamabad

(@Abdulla99267510)

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) declares a rain emergency in Rawalpindi following downpour

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24, 2025) Rawalpindi and Islamabad experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds, providing much-needed relief from the recent heatwave.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has declared a rain emergency in Rawalpindi following the downpour.

Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, Managing Director of WASA, stated that a heavy rainfall was recorded across the region, with 29 mm in Shamsabad, 30 mm reported by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), and 10 mm in Golra.

In response to the rain, WASA teams equipped with heavy machinery have been deployed in Rawalpindi to manage water drainage and prevent flooding.

A WASA spokesperson added that the water flow in Nullah Lai remains within normal limits.

Current water levels are measured at 5 feet near Kattarian and 4 feet at the Gawalmandi Bridge.

The local authorities said that they are monitoring the situation closely to ensure public safety and manage any potential risks due to the heavy rain.