Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Department Of Energy Participates In World Utilities Congress 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy participates in World Utilities Congress 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has announced its participation as a key supporter of the World Utilities Congress 2025, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 27th to 29th May 2025. The event is organised by the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company “TAQA”.

This year’s congress is held under the theme “Innovating for a New Age of Utilities” and serves as a leading international platform bringing together top decision-makers, experts, and innovation leaders in the energy and water sectors from around the world.

The congress aims to discuss future trends and showcase the latest solutions and technologies that enhance the security and sustainability of energy and water supplies.

The Department of Energy is participating through its dedicated pavilion under the slogan “Energise, Grow, Sustain” where it will showcase a series of pioneering projects, policies, and strategies.

A key highlight will be the Abu Dhabi Energy Sector Ambition 2050, and the Department will also spotlight the Industrial Sector Energy Efficiency Accelerator project, designed to speed up the adoption of energy-saving solutions in the industrial sector. The project focuses on building local capacity by assessing facilities’ performance in terms of energy efficiency.

Among the department’s innovative initiatives is the Cooling-as-a-Service (CaaS) project, a new model for building cooling services that eliminates the need to purchase or maintain equipment. This ambitious programme is expected to yield significant reductions in both energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Related Topics

World Water Company Abu Dhabi May Congress Event From Top

Recent Stories

Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cric ..

Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cricket

4 minutes ago
 Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowm ..

Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign

16 minutes ago
 UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championshi ..

UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

16 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China

Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China

16 minutes ago
 IU Captain Shadab Khan vows strong comeback next s ..

IU Captain Shadab Khan vows strong comeback next season after exit from PSL X

25 minutes ago
 Hajar: A young girl’s triumph of willpower

Hajar: A young girl’s triumph of willpower

46 minutes ago
Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches South Australian O ..

Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches South Australian Open Squash Championship 2925 t ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan committed to preserve Gandhara Civilizati ..

Pakistan committed to preserve Gandhara Civilization: Asim

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to cancel passports, bar deportees from i ..

Pakistan to cancel passports, bar deportees from int’l travel for five years

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Eritrea on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Eritrea on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang p ..

Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang partner to boost investment

3 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber explores stronger ties with Chinese ..

Ajman Chamber explores stronger ties with Chinese investors

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East