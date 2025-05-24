Abu Dhabi Department Of Energy Participates In World Utilities Congress 2025
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has announced its participation as a key supporter of the World Utilities Congress 2025, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 27th to 29th May 2025. The event is organised by the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company “TAQA”.
This year’s congress is held under the theme “Innovating for a New Age of Utilities” and serves as a leading international platform bringing together top decision-makers, experts, and innovation leaders in the energy and water sectors from around the world.
The congress aims to discuss future trends and showcase the latest solutions and technologies that enhance the security and sustainability of energy and water supplies.
The Department of Energy is participating through its dedicated pavilion under the slogan “Energise, Grow, Sustain” where it will showcase a series of pioneering projects, policies, and strategies.
A key highlight will be the Abu Dhabi Energy Sector Ambition 2050, and the Department will also spotlight the Industrial Sector Energy Efficiency Accelerator project, designed to speed up the adoption of energy-saving solutions in the industrial sector. The project focuses on building local capacity by assessing facilities’ performance in terms of energy efficiency.
Among the department’s innovative initiatives is the Cooling-as-a-Service (CaaS) project, a new model for building cooling services that eliminates the need to purchase or maintain equipment. This ambitious programme is expected to yield significant reductions in both energy consumption and carbon emissions.
