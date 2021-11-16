UrduPoint.com

SANAD, FAB Close New US$100 Million Financing Agreement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 04:00 PM

SANAD, FAB close new US$100 million financing agreement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly-owned by Mubadala Investment Company, has secured a new US$100 million evergreen revolving credit facility with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB).

The new financing deal, signed during this week’s Dubai Airshow 2021, extends Sanad and FAB’s 10-year relationship which has now seen the two UAE-based companies close over US$ 950 million worth of combined agreements. The various financings are extended in support of Sanad’s global spare engine leasing and component access portfolios.

Troy Lambeth, Group Chief Executive Officer of Sanad, said, "Our longstanding banking relationship with FAB, the oldest and largest within Sanad, has played a key role in our growth as a reliable financial solutions provider within the industry. Working closely with each of our banking partners, we have been well positioned to provide attractive long-term financing solutions to our customers since our launch.

We are delighted to see our relationship with FAB expand to this new facility as we now look to extend our product and service offerings further across the industrial services sector."

Mohanad Al Borno, Head of Global Banking at FAB, added, "We are pleased with our partnership with Sanad and supporting their growth as well as promoting Abu Dhabi as a global aviation hub. Sanad has established a reputation for excellence in the aviation industry and with this new transaction, we further expand our relationship with Sanad and our confidence in the company’s positioning and future potential. We highly value the strong relationship with Sanad and Mubadala and look forward to our continued support of the company’s growth in the years ahead."

Since 2011, FAB has led a number of Sanad’s financing agreements in support of various existing and new spare engine and component programs globally.

Related Topics

Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Bank Hub Industry Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Executive Council approves 50% reduction i ..

Sharjah Executive Council approves 50% reduction in traffic violations

16 minutes ago
 Saudi Ministry of Energy delegation visits Barakah ..

Saudi Ministry of Energy delegation visits Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant

16 minutes ago
 2-Day Int'l conference on CPEC kicks off at IIUI F ..

2-Day Int'l conference on CPEC kicks off at IIUI Faisal Masjid campus

6 minutes ago
 Over 5.8 kg of hashish recovered from seven drug d ..

Over 5.8 kg of hashish recovered from seven drug dealers

6 minutes ago
 Georgia defends treatment of hunger-striking ex-le ..

Georgia defends treatment of hunger-striking ex-leader

6 minutes ago
 Man arrested for selling 130 women in Afghanistan

Man arrested for selling 130 women in Afghanistan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.