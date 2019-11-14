UrduPoint.com
Saqr Ghobash elected FNC Speaker for 17th legislative chapter

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2019 (WAM) - At their first session of the 17th legislative chapter, the members of the Federal National Council, FNC, on Thursday, unanimously elected Saqr Ghobash as Speaker of the Council.

Following his election, Ghobash delivered a speech in which he affirmed that the FNC will always be guided by the values and principles upheld by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"The FNC will work as one team that considers the country's image and interests as the ultimate goal and adheres to the pillars of 'Shura', instilled by our visionary leadership," he said "On behalf of the FNC members, I am honoured to extend greetings and gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, on the opening of the council's 17th legislative chapter.

The FNC Speaker pledged that the 17th legislative chapter would add value to parliamentary life in the UAE, and said that the council will focus on realising the objectives of the empowerment programme.

He also extended his gratitude to the former FNC Speaker and its members for their efforts to serve the interests of the UAE and to Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for the FNC Affairs.

