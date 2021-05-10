Saqr Ghobash receives IPU Secretary-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received Martin Chungong, Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), at the headquarters of the FNC.

During the meeting, Ghobash highlighted the profound bilateral ties and strategic partnership between the two sides, as well as the FNC’s recognition of the IPU’s key role in achieving development and prosperity for the people of the world.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Rashid Ali Al Nuaimi, FNC Member and Head of the Emirati Parliamentary Division Group at the IPU, Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General, and Mokhtar Omar Kabir, Senior Advisor at the IPU.

Ghobash and Chungong discussed ways of strengthening their parliamentary relations and the importance of implementing the cooperation agreement between them, which is the first-of-its-kind to be signed by the IPU with a parliamentary institution since its inception in 1889, underscoring the FNC’s key role in parliamentary diplomacy.

Ghobash also noted that the FNC is committed to supporting the IPU, and its activities and strategy aimed at promoting the parliamentary work in various areas.

He then highlighted the FNC’s willingness, as head of the Arab Group at the IPU, to participate in any action that will support the union’s regional and international activities.

Ghobash commended Chungong’s efforts to organise virtual conferences and events, despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chungong showcased the IPU’s activities and future programmes, as well as its preparations for its 142nd Assembly and associated meetings.