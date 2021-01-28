UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Announces 216 New Coronavirus Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 01:30 PM

Saudi Arabia announces 216 new coronavirus cases

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) The Saudi Ministry of Health reported 216 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 367,023, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry announced four new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total deaths to 6,363.

It also reported 205 new recoveries with the total recoveries reaching 358,545 cases.

