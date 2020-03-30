UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Announces 96 New COVID-19 Cases

Mon 30th March 2020

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) Saudi Arabia has announced the detection of 96 new cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, taking the tally to 1,299.

The country has had 66 recoveries and eight fatalities following the virus outbreak.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aali, spokesperson of the Saudi Ministry of Health, disclosed in a press conference on Sunday evening that the confirmed cases covered many cities in the Kingdom, including 27 in Riyadh, 23 in Dammam, 14 in Madinah, 12 in Jeddah, seven in Makkah, five in Khobar, two in Dhahran, and one case in each of Qatif, Ras Tanoura, Saihat, Hafouf, Taif, Khamis Mushait and Tabuk.

The Saudi Press Agency, SPA, noted the spokesperson as saying that of the four fatalities, two were residents in Madinah and two were in Jeddah. Al-Aali added that there were eight critical cases in Madinah, two in Riyadh, and one in each of Dhahran and Hafouf.

Al-Aali stated that the accumulated number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom are 1,299, adding that the number of recoverees is 66 with eight confirmed deaths. He disclosed that the laboratory tests reached 55,990 (1,730 tests per one million).

