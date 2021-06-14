Saudi Arabia reports 1,017 new coronavirus infections

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) Saudi Arabia reported 1,017 new COVID-19 cases and 19 related deaths during the past 24 hours, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the Ministry of Health as saying.

The ministry said that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 465,797 and the total recoveries at 448,093 after recording 1,133 new recoveries.

"The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that have been administered is approaching 15,723,493 doses," SPA added.