UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Reports 1,017 New Coronavirus Infections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 11:15 AM

Saudi Arabia reports 1,017 new coronavirus infections

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) Saudi Arabia reported 1,017 new COVID-19 cases and 19 related deaths during the past 24 hours, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the Ministry of Health as saying.

The ministry said that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 465,797 and the total recoveries at 448,093 after recording 1,133 new recoveries.

"The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that have been administered is approaching 15,723,493 doses," SPA added.

Related Topics

Saudi Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

India reports 70,421 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 June 2021

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Virus vaccine, rich should help the poo ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends 51 metric tonnes of urgent relief suppli ..

11 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi chairs board meeting of AUS

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.