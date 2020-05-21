Saudi Arabia reports 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) Saudi Arabia today reported 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the Kingdom to 62,545.

Assistant Minister of Health and Official Spokesman of the Ministry of Health Dr.

Mohammed Al-Abdulaali was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, saying that of the total 28,728 cases are active cases receiving medical care, with the exception of 276 cases receiving intensive care.

The number of the new recoveries is 1,844, bringing the total number of recoverees to 33,478, Dr. Al-Abdulaali said, adding that the number of the new deaths is 10, bringing the total death toll to 339.