Saudi Arabia reports 2,840 new cases, 10 deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) Saudi Arabia Saturday reported 2,840 new coronavirus infections across several cities, raising the total to 52,016, according to a health ministry spokesman.

Despite the high number of cases, recovery numbers have been increasing as well.

An additional 1,797 individuals have recovered, raising the total to 23,666, close to half the number of total infections, Spokesman Dr. Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said.

He announced 10 new fatalities as a result of complications, raising the relatively low death toll to 302.