Saudi Arabia's Inflation Rate Remains Stable At 2.1% In July
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 01:30 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) Saudi Arabia's annual inflation rate remained relatively stable at 2.1 percent in July 2025 compared to the same period last year, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Data from the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) showed that Consumer price Index (CPI) was also stable on a monthly basis, with prices across most categories remaining largely unchanged from June to July 2025.
The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) remained stable at 2.1 percent July, while recording a slight monthly decline of 0.1 percent compared to June.
The CPI measures changes in the prices paid by consumers for a fixed basket of 490 goods and services, while the WPI tracks changes in pre-retail prices for a fixed basket of 343 items.
