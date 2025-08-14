Typhoon Podul Makes 2nd Landfall In East China's Fujian
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 01:15 PM
FUJIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) Typhoon Podul made its second landfall along the coast of Zhangpu County in east China's Fujian Province just after midnight on Thursday, according to the Fujian provincial meteorological observatory.
According to China Central Television (CCTV), Podul was classified as a severe tropical storm at the time of its latest landfall, with maximum sustained winds reaching 30 metres per second near its centre.
The typhoon, which made its first landfall in Taitung County in China's Taiwan region on Wednesday afternoon, is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfalls across Guangdong, Guangxi, Hunan, and Guizhou. Meteorologists said the typhoon would weaken after its second landfall in Fujian.
