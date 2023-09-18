SBA to assemble industry experts during 13th edition of SIBF Publishers Conference

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2023) The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has officially unveiled the 13th edition of the annual Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) Publishers Conference, to be held from 29th to 31st October, 2023 at the Sharjah Expo Centre.

This event will be a global gathering for publishers, distributors, and book experts from 101 countries. Seven nations namely Benin, Ivory Coast, Czech Republic, Mauritius, Paraguay, Burkina Faso, and Zaire are making their debut at the conference, marking a significant milestone in international literary exchange.

The conference, which precedes the SIBF, will feature a distinguished line-up of experts who will delve into the latest developments and challenges in the publishing industry.

The event, renowned for covering various aspects of the publishing industry, will converge on topics such as marketing, licencing, sales, procurement, and the effective implementation of recommendations from renowned publishing experts. These insights are designed to have a positive and far-reaching impact on all stakeholders in the publishing world, encompassing authors, publishers, translators, literary agents, and readers alike.

The discussions will explore various innovative solutions and experiences to expand the reach of books and creative industries into new markets. Notably, the conference’s agenda includes various topics, such as the mechanisms and opportunities in digital publishing and the production of audiobooks, both of which have seen significant growth in recent years.

The SBA has introduced a significant transformation in the conference format, moving away from the conventional model of seminars and dialogues to embrace dynamic professional workshops. This change is designed to foster increased interaction among participants and to prioritise the discussion of critical issues, to benefit publishers and literary agents, enhancing their contributions to the publishing sector and ultimately elevating the industry as a whole.

The conference’s agenda offers participants valuable opportunities to tap into the expertise of renowned specialists and trainers in creating a sustainable future for publishing. It prioritises expanding participant numbers to facilitate coordinated meetings with individuals and facilitate discourse in successful and inspirational experiences. Additionally, networking opportunities will forge connections, advancing the publishing industry within their respective countries and helping the exchange of effective strategies. This multi-faceted approach ensures the success and growth of participating businesses and organisations.

The conference will also serve as a platform and an opportunity to finalise copyright and translation deals between parties while bolstering collaboration between literary agents from different countries across several languages.

Another major highlight of the conference will be the second edition of the Sharjah Rights Connection Award, through which the SBA celebrates the invaluable and innovative contributions made by rights professionals. The recipients of this award are recognised and rewarded for their remarkable efforts to protect the intellectual rights of creative publishing experts.

Submissions for the second edition of the award concluded on 31st August, 2023, which comprised two distinct categories. The first of these categories is exclusively for translation rights professionals employed within publishing companies. The second is open to independent professionals and those affiliated with agencies specialising in the sale of copyrights to publishers and licensors.

Mansour Al Hassani, Director of Publisher Services at the SBA, stated, “In the 13th consecutive year of the conference, we present an inclusive programme that meets the needs and expectations of publishers from various countries, cultures, and languages. This reflects the SBA’s visionary commitment to supporting and developing the publishing industry, nurturing cultural content in the region and the world, our belief in the importance of exchanging ideas, solutions, and opportunities between publishers, and keeping pace with the technological advancements that impact the publishing industry, remains a priority.”

“The conference stands out as a remarkable platform for networking and communication, attracting literary agents, translation experts, and intellectual property rights professionals from the local region and worldwide. This global event is a source of inspiration, spurring participants to continue their dedicated work in the publishing sector. It culminates in the prestigious Sharjah Rights Connection Award, which recognises and celebrates their exceptional contributions to the field,” he added.

The conference precedes each edition of the SIBF. It is a global platform for exchanging knowledge, signing business deals between publishers and literary agents, and stimulating translation. Each year, the event sees the signing of publishing and translation rights deals and plays a direct role in the growth of the global publishing industry.