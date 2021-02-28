SCAD, Khalifa University to boost statistical cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD) and Khalifa University of Science and Technology announced on Sunday the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for statistical cooperation and the exchange of data. This partnership seeks to enhance collaboration, integration and sharing of knowledge and expertise in the fields of statistics, data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

Through the MoU, SCAD and Khalifa University will create a framework to develop joint initiatives and projects that are in line with rapid technological developments in data provision and analysis. This partnership will also aim to address the needs of decision-makers, the business sector and the public through the provision of accurate and reliable statistical data.

In this context, the partners will focus on developing areas of mutual cooperation to utilise administrative records and big data. They will also cooperate in national capacity building and the exchange of knowledge from local and international studies.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Mahmoud Fikri, Director-General of SCAD, and Dr.

Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of Khalifa University of Science and Technology, in the presence of several representatives virtually.

On the MoU signing, Ahmed Mahmoud Fikri, Director-General of SCAD, said, "SCAD looks forward to exploring new development horizons with Khalifa University. We endeavour to cooperate with leading academic institutions to advance the field of statistics and data by investing in national cadres to pursue the fields of research and development, innovation and artificial intelligence".

Dr. Al Hammadi said, "We are glad to entre into this partnership with Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi and consolidate our existing collaboration. The MoU will enable maximum utilisation of each other’s strengths, contributing to the integration of plans for building comprehensive national statistical capabilities. We believe this partnership will lead to the creation of more advanced futuristic systems that will help government and private stakeholders."