SCC to discuss policy of Real Estate Registration Department

Sharjah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) will hold its 18th session on Thursday 3rd June, 2021 as part of its work for the second regular session of the tenth legislative term.

The session will be chaired by Ali Mehd Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SCC, at the council’s headquarters in Sharjah, after taking all precautions, safety measures and physical distancing.

The Council will discuss the policy of the Real Estate Registration Department in the Emirate of Sharjah in the presence of Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Real Estate Registration Department.