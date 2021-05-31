UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCC To Discuss Policy Of Real Estate Registration Department

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:30 PM

SCC to discuss policy of Real Estate Registration Department

Sharjah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) will hold its 18th session on Thursday 3rd June, 2021 as part of its work for the second regular session of the tenth legislative term.

The session will be chaired by Ali Mehd Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SCC, at the council’s headquarters in Sharjah, after taking all precautions, safety measures and physical distancing.

The Council will discuss the policy of the Real Estate Registration Department in the Emirate of Sharjah in the presence of Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Real Estate Registration Department.

Related Topics

Sharjah June All

Recent Stories

59,131 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

17 minutes ago

SBP decision to keep interest rates unchanged laud ..

25 minutes ago

Offshore wind power connected to China's grid tops ..

48 seconds ago

China to tighten crackdown on capital market viola ..

49 seconds ago

Russia reports 8,475 new COVID-19 cases, 339 death ..

47 minutes ago

Best healthcare services to be ensured for mother, ..

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.