UrduPoint.com

SCCI Organises Sharjah-Malaysia Business Forum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 02:00 PM

SCCI organises Sharjah-Malaysia Business Forum

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) stressed its keenness to step up efforts to deepen the ties of Sharjah with Southeast Asian countries, by finding joint mechanisms to enhance trade, investment and exports between the emirate and Malaysia, in order to increase the shares of Emirati products in the Malaysian markets, which are a gateway to the markets of Southeast Asia.

This came during the Sharjah-Malaysia business forum organised recently by the SCCI at its premises on the sidelines of the visit of a commercial delegation from Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).

The forum was attended by Abdulaziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector, and Sharimaton Mat Salih, Executive Vice President of Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).

Abdulaziz Shattaf said that the SCCI is eager to develop economic cooperation relations between the business communities in both sides and encourage them to build constructive and fruitful long-term partnerships.

He underlined that the SCCI strives to strengthen joint efforts in terms of commercial promotion of available investment fields, benefitting from the existing friendly relations between the two countries.

Shattaf also added that the SCCI is keen to develop bilateral relations and push them towards more advanced and prosperous prospects, highlighting the cooperation agreement signed between the SCCI and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation in 1994.

Salih lauded the SCCI's substantial role in consolidating economic and trade relations between the UAE and Malaysia, stressing the willingness of the Malaysian business community to develop prospects for cooperation with their counterparts in Sharjah, provide all means of support and facilities for Emirati businessmen wishing to invest in Malaysia, and coordinate for exchange of visits between business communities and introduce them to promising commercial and investment opportunities.

The forum featured bilateral business meetings between businessmen from both sides, which focused on discussing partnerships, cooperation and mutual coordination, and available investment opportunities.

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Business UAE Sharjah Visit Malaysia Chamber Market Commerce All From Agreement Industry Asia

Recent Stories

SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most s ..

SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most sought-after names

2 hours ago
 SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of cha ..

SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of change’ from 55 eminent speaker ..

2 hours ago

UAE Falcons Federation announces Expo 2020 Dubai’s sponsorship of its falconry ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

6 hours ago
 Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Inter ..

Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competitio ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.