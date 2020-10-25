SCP to conclude its 16th edition on October 28

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) Sharjah Children Parliament, SCP, an initiative by Sharjah Children – a subsidiary of Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, will hold the closing ceremony of its 16th parliament on Wednesday, October 28, via video conferencing, to showcase the highlights and achievements of the current parliament session.

The 2019-2020 parliament session, themed ‘Leadership through Community Service’, was launched under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of Rubu’ Qarn, and featured four main sessions.

The closing ceremony will bring together 60 young parliamentarians, aged 8-11 years, who were elected from all Sharjah Children centres across the emirate, and will offer them a platform to express their views on the current edition and ideas to develop and improve the upcoming parliament session.

Regarding the parliament, Aysha Ali Al Kaabi, Acting Director of Sharjah Children, said, "Since its inception in 1998, the Sharjah Children Parliament has been integral to the development journey of many children in Sharjah, in line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi.

The Parliament has proudly graduated 16 batches of children, enhancing their potential to better understand the reality of the world around them, and empowering them to raise and discuss issues, views and concerns of common interest, and understand how they can effectively contribute to decision-making processes."

"Active participation in the various sessions of the Parliament has helped build the skills of the young generation. They now better understand the needs of the future, and have a keener sense of responsibility and loyalty towards the community and our country. Today, many of our graduates are successful students and leaders in various government entities," noted Al Kaabi.

In April 2020, Sharjah Children Parliament and Sharjah Youth Parliament convened in a joint virtual closing session of the two parliaments and called for stepping up efforts to raise awareness about abuse and violence against children. Attended by officials and experts, the session explored all forms of child abuse, and highlighted the impact of the UAE’s child protection law (Wadeema’s Law) in curbing this societal problem, while also discussing measures to increase the effectiveness and response of relevant authorities.