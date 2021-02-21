UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SDCA: Turkish Plane Arrives Destination After Minor Malfunction

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 05:15 PM

SDCA: Turkish plane arrives destination after minor malfunction

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) The Sharjah Department of Civil Aviation (SDCA) confirmed that a Turkish cargo plane registered in Turkey took off from Sharjah International Airport heading to Istanbul and landed at its destination headquarters safely without any damage, after it was hit by a slight malfunction while in the air and was repaired by the pilot.

According to the information issued by the Department, the pilot of the Turkish plane reported a slight malfunction in the engine of the plane two minutes after it took off, and three minutes later, it was reported that the malfunction has been repaired by the pilot.

The Sharjah Civil Aviation Department indicated that the plane completed its way to Turkey and landed in Istanbul safely, refuting the rumours swirling around smoke from one of the engines of its fleet at Sharjah Airport.

The Department called on all community members not to circulate rumors and to take information from its official sources.

Related Topics

Turkey Sharjah Istanbul All From Airport

Recent Stories

Ministry of Justice organises course on effectiven ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Municipality distributes 3000 seedlings wi ..

33 minutes ago

Don’t forget your mask, even if you’re vaccina ..

48 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Region Municipality plants 200 Ghaf tree ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Cares’ contribution part of COVID-19 globa ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador, Brazilian Minister of Infrastructu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.