SEA Supports Educational Institutions' Efforts For Promotion And Advancement: Sharjah Ruler

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, stressed that the establishment of the Sharjah Education Academy, SEA, is in support of the efforts of educational institutions to adhere to the culture of continuous promotion and advancement.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan indicated that the various programmes and courses that the SEA will offer would enable professional cadres and educational leaders to obtain the highest levels of professional development.

He said this in a recorded speech on the occasion of the establishment of the SEA and the launch of its e-portal. Dr. Sheikh Sultan said, "Our vision comprises several essential pillars, most notably education and outstanding learning for members of society at all levels and stages. To move forward on the path to achieving our vision, we have established, over the past decades, several outstanding educational institutions- ranging from nurseries to universities - to allow our citizens to obtain a high-quality education, which aims to develop knowledge, intellectual and innovative capabilities in various fields from an early age, and to enable them to sensibly deal and innovatively interact with the rapid changes in life around them."

Dr. Sheikh Sultan highlighted the importance of having highly qualified teachers who are capable of constructively interacting with the learners, and that the establishment of the academy enabled the teaching cadres to achieve this in the different teaching stages by developing their capabilities and improving their performance, as well as keeping pace with modern technologies in their field.

The e-portal launch ceremony, hosted by the Sharjah Private Education Authority, SPEA, took place on Wednesday, via visual communication, in the presence of Hussein bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Dr. Mohdath Al Hashemi, Chairperson of SPEA, and Ali Al Hosani, Director of the SPEA, in addition to a large number of officials, education specialists, school administrators, heads of education departments, teachers, parents, and others concerned with academic and vocational training in the emirate.

In his speech on the occasion, Al Hammadi, expressed his congratulations on the launch of the e-portal, which is a real gain for the education system in the UAE. He said this achievement was an extension and product of the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah, who through his outlook for the future of Sharjah’s education has made the emirate an intellectual oasis and a cultural platform.

Dr. Mohdath Al Hashemi considered the e-portal a new asset to be added to the rich achievements of the emirate, and an effective tool that establishes a new era in the field of educational work befitting the emirate's cultural and scientific standing.

