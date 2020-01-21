SEC adopts mechanism for announcing events of the emirate

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, chaired a meeting of the council on Tuesday at the Ruler’s Office in Sharjah, where several issues on its agenda concerning the achievement of Sharjah’s vision were reviewed.

After the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the council approved the memorandum submitted by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau regarding the mechanism for implementing Council Resolution No. 39 of 2019, on the advertising and promotion of governmental and semi-governmental activities, services or products in the emirate of Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, gave a briefing on the mechanism of implementing the decision.

The council discussed a draft law to amend Law No. 6 of 2015 regarding human resources for the Emirate of Sharjah, and Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the SEC and Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, confirmed that the department is keen on upgrading human resources in various local departments and institutions.

The council issued Resolution No. 1 of 2020, amending Executive Council Resolution No. 14 of 2019 regarding the regulation of recreational fishing in the Emirate of Sharjah, and the administrative decision requires that the text of Item No. 1 of Article 3 of Executive Council Resolution No. 14 of 2019 be replaced with the following text: 1.

He must be a citizen of the United Arab Emirates or a resident of the emirate with a valid residence permit issued by the emirate.

Article 5 of Executive Council Resolution No. 14 of 2019, No. 3 and 4, will be added as follows: 3. Not to throw or leave waste or pollute the emirate's beaches.

4. Cooperate with the commission's inspectors and present proof of personal identity upon request.

The schedule of fees for issuing the permits mentioned in Article (6) is also replaced by the following: Individual permit of AED30 for one week, AED100 for one month, AED250 for a year, family permit at AED50 for a week, AED150 for a month and AED400 for a year.

The council approved the Memorandum of Understanding to be concluded between the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department and the Ministry of Finance regarding the exchange of information for tax purposes in accordance with international tax agreements.

The council reviewed the recommendations of the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, on a draft law regulating the General Administration of Civil Defense in Sharjah, and directed the council to submit the draft law to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in preparation for its issuance.

The council reviewed the agenda of the fourth session of the first ordinary session of the tenth legislative term of the SCC scheduled for Thursday, 23rd January, 2020.

The council concluded the meeting by reviewing a number of Emiri Decrees issued by Dr. Sheikh Sultan.