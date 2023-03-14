UrduPoint.com

Second Auction Of Treasury Bonds In 2023 Records Bids Worth AED5.51bn

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Second auction of Treasury Bonds in 2023 records bids worth AED5.51bn

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2023) The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) as the issuer, in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) as the issuing and paying agent, has announced the results of the second auction in 2023 of the Treasury bonds programme (T-Bonds), which is part of the T-Bond issuance programme for 2023 and as published in the T-Bonds Calendar earlier this year.

In 2022, MoF issued T-bonds aggregating to AED 9 billion across tenors of 2 years, 3 years and 5 years.

The second auction of the UAE T-Bond programme in 2023 witnessed a strong demand through the six Primary dealers, with bids received worth AED 5.51 billion, and an oversubscription by 5.0x. The strong demand was across both tranches with a final allocation of AED 550 million for the 2-year tranche and AED 550 million for the 3-year tranche, with a total of AED 1.

1 billion issued in the auction.

The success is reflected in the attractive market driven price at the time of the auction; the T-Bonds achieved a pricing of 5-20bps over the applicable US Treasury benchmark with similar maturity. This auction followed the practice of re-opening the T-Bonds, which helps in building up the size of individual bond issues over time and improves liquidity in the secondary market.

The T-Bonds programme will contribute to building the UAE dirham-denominated yield curve, strengthening the local debt capital market, developing the investment environment, providing safe investment alternatives for investors, as well as supporting sustainable economic growth.

Related Topics

UAE Bank Price United Arab Emirates UAE Dirham Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

2 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

3 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

4 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.