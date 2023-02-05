SEDD Discusses Cooperation With 'Matajer'

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2023) Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) received a delegation from “Matajer”, one of the most important commercial shopping groups affiliated with Sharjah Holding Company, which was established under a strategic partnership between Majid Al Futtaim Properties and Sharjah Asset Management.

This comes within SEDD’s interest to strengthen partnerships with leading companies in the field of retail trade and to introduce them to its advanced work mechanisms that it currently follows in accordance with international standards, in line with its keenness to implement its strategy to contribute to planning and leading the economic development of the emirate and to strengthen the partnership between government and private sectors, which is considered an essential factor for the sustainability of the economic sector in Sharjah.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said that the Department makes great efforts to achieve the highest levels of competitiveness for the emirate.

“This positively affects the emirate's GDP, and the business environment in Sharjah is one of the best in the region, thanks to the simplified procedures adopted by the Department and all other government agencies.”

He pointed out that SEDD is guided by the wise vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who attaches great importance to developing the role of commercial and industrial sectors in achieving comprehensive sustainable development.

Al Suwaidi stressed that the Department pays attention to major investors due to the importance of the private sector's role in sustainable and continuous development, and their vital role in developing and creating more opportunities in the emirate and participating with the government in raising and achieving quality of life indicators.

At the end of the meeting, the delegation thanked SEDD for its efforts to improve economic work in the emirate and praised the clear development methodology pursued by the Department.