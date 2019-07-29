UrduPoint.com
Seven Indian Poachers Arrested In Sri Lankan Waters

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 53 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 01:45 PM

Seven Indian poachers arrested in Sri Lankan waters

RAMESHWARAM, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) Seven Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday for allegedly poaching in the island nation's waters, reported the Asian news Agency (ANI).

Fishermen from Rameswaram and nearby places were near the Katchatheevu island when a Sri Lankan navy patrol arrested them and seized their boats for breaching the International Maritime Boundary Line.

"The navy said that it will continue to utilise its resources effectively for the protection of local fishermen as well as the preservation of fish stocks in the island's territorial waters," added ANI.

The fishermen have been taken to Lankan Navy camp at Mannar in Kerala for further interrogation.

