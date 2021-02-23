SEWA replaces water networks in 4 areas at a cost of AED30.1 mn

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has started implementing a project to replace the old water networks in 4 regions of Sharjah at a cost of more than AED30.1 million, which includes the areas of Al-Yarmouk, Al-Ghafia, Al-Sabkha and Samnan, as part of the Authority's integrated plan to replace the old, dilapidated networks in different areas of the Emirate of Sharjah and the diameter of the distribution lines between 100 and 300 mm.

Saeed Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SEWA, stated that the Authority’s strategic plan includes strengthening water transmission and distribution networks in all regions of the emirate, in implementation of the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He stressed that the authority is implementing these large projects in water extensions to keep pace with the development and urban expansion in all regions, indicating that the focus has been on replacing the old networks in four regions provided that projects to replace the old networks will be implemented in stages in various regions, and according to specialised studies.

He stressed that the authority follows the latest technical specifications in the use of pipes for the water network, as the pipes made of asbestos are replaced with new ones made of GRE material, which is a material reinforced with glass fibres.

The authority is committed to providing immediate water supply service to every housing ready to live anywhere within the limits of its coverage, he added.